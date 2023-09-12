Why I Stopped Shooting Music Videos For Asake – TG Omori

Famous Nigerian music director and cinematographer, ThankGod Omori Smith, better known as TG Omori or Boy Director has finally disclosed why he stopped shooting for singer, Asake.

Recall that Omori and Asake’s cooperation began with the smash track “Organize” in 2022.

However, rumors arose when Asake used another director for his most recent music videos.

It was reported that Asake was upset with TG since their last work, “YOGA” did not receive as much attention as his past videos.

Speaking on his business deal with Asake, TG in an interview on Zero condition podcast, emphasized that Olamide, the musician and CEO of YBNL record label, believes in giving people opportunities, and it would be unjust to hold that against him.

“Even husband and wife dey divorce, people do have a break. I think we have done enough, we have done like 12 videos. We are still very cool. You know it is a business and at the end of the day, you have to respect your client’s decisions.

“I like when artistes have the freedom to try out new things. I don’t want because we are guys you must shoot with me. I don’t know why that happened.

“To me it is crazy love because me and YBNL are forever. And you know how me and Olamide ‘go like way back’, and Olamide is a type that makes sure that everybody eats. And before I came, he was working with other directors and he gave me the opportunity to also do my thing.

“So he’s working with a very creative guy now. A very good guy that’s doing well too. That’s Olamide for you. And if I take that personal, then I have messed up.”