Why I’m Using My Mum’s Name – Asake

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ahmed Ololade popularly known as Asake, has revealed why he is using his mother’s name as his stage name.

The singer said he decided to go by the stage name because it was cool.

Asake disclosed this in Pause Magazine’s Autumn 2023 edition.

READ ALSO: Why I Stopped Shooting Music Videos For Asake – TG Omori

“My stage name is actually my mother’s. While I was in the cultural group, people used to call me ‘omo Asake,’ which means child of Asake in Yoruba. And after a while, it just stuck. People stopped adding the ‘omo’ and left ‘Asake.’ I thought it was cool and decided to go by it,” he said.

He also said he would continue to sing in Yoruba.

“It is very important to me, and I am not going to lose it. It is what has brought me this far, and I continue to keep it that way,” he said.