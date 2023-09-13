Why Three Boat Mishaps Occurred In One Week – Adamawa Govt.

The Adamawa State Government, on Tuesday, listed factors responsible for the wave of boat accidents recorded in the State recently.

Information Nigeria reports that the State has recorded no less than three boat mishaps in the last one week.

On Monday, just as rescue workers struggled to recover corpses of missing persons from Njuwa Lake, another boat conveying dozens of passengers was overturned by strong wind in Gurin, Fufore Local Government Area.

Local divers rescued 11 persons while many more remained missing.

The accidents, claiming dozens of lives has also elicited outrage and concerns over the safety and management of water transport in the North East State.

Muhammad Amin Sulaiman, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency, attributed the unfortunate incidents to overloading, disregard for bad weather and non usage of life jackets as factors responsible for the accidents.

According to him, the government is working to enforce safety measures to prevent future occurrence.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who paid condolence visit to Gurin said he had directed all relevant agencies to enforce safety standards which include ban on overloading and use of life jackets on the waters.

Fintiri therefore called on traditional rulers and local government councils to support his administration in preventing further loss of lives due to negligence and disregard for safety rules.

He said, “We are here to commiserate with you over the drowning of our people here. I want to call attention to the dangers of using canoe without life jackets or engine to drive it especially during storm or heavy down pour. We should know life is better than money.

“I will direct all relevant agencies to regulate water transport. We will provide life jackets at every point where people are transported. Traditional rulers should ensure that a canoe with capacity to accommodate 10 persons is restricted to only 10 persons. What we saw in Rugange and Gurin is enough to serve as lesson to us. We will not wait to come for condolence after loss of life. We will prevent it without fear or favour.”