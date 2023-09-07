Why We Pulled Down DAAR Communications Transmitter Complex – Rivers Govt.

The Government of Rivers State has revealed that it demolished the DAAR transmitter complex in Port Harcourt because the organization refused to develop the property after it had been assigned to the company for two decades.

Information Nigeria had reported that on Sunday, operations were shut down by telecommunications engineers contracted by the State Government who were accompanied by armed security operatives.

The action was condemned by Nigerians and the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON).

Reacting, George-Kelly D. Alabo, the State Commissioner for Works, explained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday that the transmitter complex of DAAR Communications, operators of Africa Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM, was demolished because DAAR Communications failed to develop the land more than two decades after it was allocated by the Rivers State Government.

According to him, DAAR Communications lacks any documentation to lay claim to the land, which includes some of the facilities used by AIT and Raypower FM.

“Originally the structure they were using and the mast they claimed to own do not belong to them. Ab initio, part of those structures belong to Radio Nigeria, they ceded that place to Rivers State Government.

“DAAR Communications does not have any documentation proving ownership of the land or facilities.

“We’re talking about more than 400 plots of land here,” he said.

George-Kelly furthered that the plots of land have been allocated to Rivers indigenes and that the state government has begun building a network of roads and drains on the vast land.

“Now we have fenced out the undeveloped portion of the land, as I speak to you, all of those plots have been allocated to Rivers indigenes for immediate development.

“A network of roads and drains is being done so that it will become a kind of estate for Rivers people. The state government wants that place to be GRA Phase V,” he stated.

The Works Commissioner however refuted the insinuation that the state government’s action is connected with the political feud between the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and the late founder of Daar Group, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

“That is totally fictitious and irresponsible, maliciously woven to tarnish the image of the immediate past governor of Rivers State.

“The former governor of the state took this decision solely for the interest of Rivers State and not for any political vendetta. The interest of one business man cannot override the interest of millions of Rivers people,” the Commissioner added.