Wike Denies Plot To Invite EFCC, ICPC To Arrest Ex-FCT Minister, Bello

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has denied reports that FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike plans to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate former FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, over irregularities in the award of contracts and other matters.

Information Nigeria reports that the alleged plan had circulated on social media during the week.

However, Anthony Ogunleye, FCTA director, stated that the reports are entirely baseless and without merit.

Ogunleye said although Wike, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of certain projects, he didn’t contemplate or authorise any action against anyone.

Noting that the reports are designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion, he urged the public and well-meaning Nigerians to exercise caution when they encounter such unfounded reports.

His words: “The FCT Minister, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, has indeed expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of certain projects, amongst other observations which he very publicly expressed.

READ ALSO: Wike Never Loyal, His Fame Always At Expense Of Those Who Helped Him – Atiku’s Aide, Bwala

“However, at no point did he contemplate or authorize any action by anyone within or outside the FCT Administration to invite the EFCC or ICPC to investigate the former FCT Minister in connection with these or any other matters,” it said.

“The FCT Minister remains focused on his responsibilities to ensure the efficient and transparent administration of the Federal Capital Territory. Any actions or decisions taken by the FCTA in this regard will be communicated through official channels and in accordance with due process.

“We hereby advise the general public to disregard the story in its entirety, as it is nothing but a deliberate attempt to spread fake news and create unnecessary tensions.

“Barrister Nyesom Wike remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability in the discharge of his duties and remains committed to building the FCT of our collective dreams.”