‘Wike Is Satan’s Lieutenant, We’ll Sanction Him’ – PDP Chieftain, Obaseki

Pedro Obaseki, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, as Satan’s second in command.

In a statement on Tuesday, Obaseki declared that it was time to sanction Wike for the many atrocities he committed against the PDP.

Obaseki, who is also the Director of Research and Documentation of the defunct Party’s presidential campaign council, said Wike crossed the line with his call for the expulsion of Atiku Abubakar from the Party.

According to him, Wike is an incorrigible traitor who formed the group of five governors that committed series of anti-party activities against the PDP during the February 25 election.

“Wike coming out to ask for the expulsion of the number one leader of the party and the presidential flagbearer of the party and the recipient of the mandate of the Nigerian people as declared in INEC’s submission that we won 21 states and asking Atiku to be expelled from the party, Wike has crossed the red line and now, he should be ready.

“He has all the money to fight us back because we are coming at him like a thousand bricks.

READ ALSO: November 11: INEC To Hold Mock BVAS Accreditation In Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa

“He has unleashed the dogs of war and we will not sit back and watch him ride rough over the party and majority of Nigerians like he did for eight years over the humility of the Rivers people. That can no longer suffice,” he posited.

The chieftain also challenged Wike to publish his bank account when he assumed office as Governor and after his eight years tenure.

“Wike is a member of the APC, a sitting Minister of an APC government. Wike openly campaigned against the PDP. You see, by their fruits, we shall know them. By all intents and purposes, Wike is not a member of the PDP.

“If you remember clearly, just a few months to the election, Barrister Nyesom Wike, then the governor of Rivers State ran to the court to get an injunction to preclude and stop the PDP from expelling him from the party.

“If he was so untouchable and bigger than the entire party machinery, why did he do that? Whether we like it or not, Wike is Satan lieutenant.

“Maybe that is what reduced the propensity of the leaders of the party to do the needful. And because many of them are doves-men of peace (not everyone is a hawk like Wike), let us see whether he would come around. PDP is not a party of brigands.”