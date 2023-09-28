Wike Sacks 21 Heads Of FCTA Agencies, Companies (Full List)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, terminated the appointments of twenty-one heads of parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCT Administration (FCTA).

Wike, in a statement released through his Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, ordered the affected appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

The statement reads, “The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON, has relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies and government companies of the FCTA of their appointments with immediate effect.

“They are:

“1. Group MD/CEO, Abuja investment Company Ltd

“2. CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd

“3. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company

“4. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company

“5. CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company

“6. CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International

“7. CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd

“8. MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation

“9. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency

“10. GM, FCT Water Board

“11. DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency

“12. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board

“13. Director General, Hospital Management Board

“14. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board

“15. Director, FCT Scholarship Board

“16. Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board

“17. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board

“18. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center

“19. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme

“20. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department

“21. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

“They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

“Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.”