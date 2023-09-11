Wizkid My Favourite Musician, Aki & Pawpaw My Favourite Actors – Samuel Chukwueze

AC Milan and Super Eagles forward, Samuel Chukwueze, has revealed that Nigerian Grammy award winner, Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, is his favourite musician.

Chukwueze made this known in an interview with Pooja Media where he answered questions on his Greatest Of All Time, GOATs in sports and other fields.

He said: “Wizkid is my favourite artist and I appreciate his music.”

He also added that Anthony Joshua is his favourite boxer and Super Eagles teammate, Victor Osimhen his favourite footballer.

The 23-year-old also disclosed that Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme, aka Aki and Pawpaw are his favourite movie stars.

He added that the Akwa Ibom state capital, Uyo is his favourite city.

Chukwueze scored one goal with an assist in the final minutes to wrap up an emphatic 6-0 victory against Sao Tome and Principe, on Sunday, during AFCON 2023 qualifiers game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Recall that AC Milan completed the signing of Chukwueze from Villarreal in a deal worth around €28m including add-ons.

In his time at Villarreal, Chukwueze helped the LaLiga side win the UEFA Europa League title in 2020/21 season.