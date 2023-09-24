WWE Icon Hulk Hogan Marries Third Wife

Wrestling icon, Hulk Hogan has married for the third time after a ceremony in Florida, United State Of America.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the legendary fighter was married over the weekend to his fiancé Sky Daily.

In an interview with Daily Mail, a friend to Hulk said: “Sky changed his life. “He is the happiest he’s ever been, literally over the moon. If a guy like Hulk could glow, then he’d be glowing.

“It was a low key wedding. Neither of them wanted over the top, just a small affair with their nearest and dearest to declare their deep love and commitment to each other. Sadly Brooke did not show up.”

It was gathered that Hulk, 69, had reportedly showered the Florida mom of three, Sky with flowers, romantic dates, and FaceTime calls after meeting her at a friend’s party.

The former WWE and WCW star has two children, Brooke, 35, and Nick, 32, from his first marriage.

His son Nick shared images on his Instagram on Friday evening wearing a suit alongside his partner Tana Lea at the ceremony.

Hogan had proposed to the yoga instructor with a ‘six carat’ diamond engagement ring worth $100k.

However, Sky was seen wearing the rock during a video showing Hulk – who is worth a reported $30 million, talking about how they met through mutual friends.

Hulk and Sky got engaged after a little more than a year of dating during her best friend’s wedding in July.

During his speech at the wedding of actor Corin Nemec and his wife Sabrina Nova on Sunday, the Hulkster revealed that he himself popped the question just three days earlier on Daily’s birthday.

“She was crazy enough to say ‘Yes,’ brother!’” Hogan told the crowd, referencing one of his most famous catchphrases from his wrestling days.