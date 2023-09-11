You’ve Proven You’re Not Only A Dancing Governor But An Hardworking And Listening Leader – Obasanjo To Gov. Adeleke

Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, has commended Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State for proving his critics wrong by being a hardworker.

According to Obasanjo, Adeleke has shown that he is not only a dancing Governor but also a working Governor.

The elder statesman man said this at the 16th Harvest Anniversary and Thanksgiving Service held at the Love of Christ Generation Church, Cherubim and Seraphim, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

He acknowledged Adeleke as an exemplary leader who is not ashamed to praise God despite occupying a high office of state, adding that dancing and working for God and the people are things to be proud of.

“Mr. Governor, they call you a dancer. But you are dancing to praise God. And I heard you are working hard for your people.

“Dancing to praise God is praise worthy, especially with the reports of good developments happening in Osun.

“God whom you are praising will shower his blessings on your state and government. I associate with you.

“Again, I learnt you are a lis­tening leader. They said you take advice from the young and old. I am happy to hear that.

“I call on His Majesty, the Ooni of Ife and other royal fathers to support the governor to deliver more. Mr. Governor, continue to work closely with traditional rulers, elders and stakeholders of your state.

“I charge Kabiyesi Ooni to al­ways host close door meetings with the governor. God whom the governor is praising will continue to support him. He will not fail,” Obasanjo said in Yoruba language..

In attendance at the event were Ooni of Ife, His Majesty, Oba En­itan Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the pub­lisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; Osun Speaker, Adewale Egbedun and members of Osun House of Assembly, top political and traditional rulers.