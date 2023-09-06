Yul Edochie, Zack Orji, Spotted At Presidential Election Petition Court

Popular Nollywood actor Zack Orji and Yul Edochie sparked reactions as they are spotted at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The Nollywood actors were spotted at the back of the former deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege.

When Tribunal commenced ruling at around 9:30am, the celebrities were not there, but came in moments later.

During the campaign for the 2023 presidential election, Zack Orji came out to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and advised his colleagues and fellow Nigerians to throw their weights behind Jagaban.

He equally came today to support his candidate just like every other person.

However, the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, has dismissed the allegation by the Labour Party (LP), and its candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, that the 2023 presidential election was rigged in favour of President Bola Tinubu.

The court, in its preliminary ruling that was delivered by Justice Abba Mohammed, held that Obi and the LP, did not by way of credible evidence, establish their allegation that the election that held on February 25, was characterized by manifest corrupt practices.

