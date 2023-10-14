14 Smart Predictions About The Future Of Advertising On X (Twitter)

In the past year, a significant number of advertisers concerned about a lack of content moderation and the platform’s decreasing levels of effectiveness stopped purchasing ads on X (formerly known as Twitter). Despite recent claims by owner Elon Musk and the CEO of X, Linda Yaccarino, that most of the platform’s big advertisers had returned or soon would, data from the marketing consultancy firm Ebiquity shows that a majority of the largest ad buyers have ceased their efforts on X.

While it was once taken for granted that most of the world’s top brands would include Twitter in their campaign strategies, many are now reallocating those ad dollars toward other channels as the year’s busiest shopping season approaches. In the coming year, can X halt this precipitous decline, or will the exodus of advertisers continue? Below, 14 members of Forbes Agency Council weigh in with their best predictions on the future of advertising on X.

1. X Will Launch A Viable Video Ad Product

I foresee X launching a viable video ad product to align with its enhancement as a long-form video hub. Leveraging political ad revenue from the 2024 election could position X as a strong contender in the video ad market. With a ready audience, advertisers eager for new options and Musk’s proven efficiency with tight deadlines, success is plausible. – Vinny La Barbera, imFORZA

2. X’s Best, Most Disruptive Days Are Ahead

Elon Musk is a highly successful individual, and despite some of his unsavvy public relations moves, he remains a disruptive innovator and industry pioneer. His vision for X is more expansive than we realize. He plans to develop X into a social media and digital payment platform that runs a Tesla smartphone operating system. As a PR expert, I wouldn’t count out X. Its best days are ahead. – Jason Mudd, Axia Public Relations

3. Advertisers Won’t Spend Amid X’s Uncertainty

Advertisers don’t like uncertainty, which is exactly what X is offering now. Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO of X, was tasked with bringing in advertisers and making them believe X is where they should spend their marketing budgets. I don’t expect advertisers to suddenly splash the cash until they know where they stand with X and see stability from the platform. – James Hacking, Socially Powerful

4. X Will Adopt Paid Membership, Then Bring Ads Back

X will initially become a closed platform where everyone needs to pay to participate. After a few months of this, when the spammers, trolls, bots and general cruft are cleared, I expect to see an ad-supported model open up to the world where members and content creators can choose to share ad revenue with X. This will incentivize more people to engage and create, bringing real advertisers back. – John Geletka, Geletka+

5. We Could See A Big Migration Away From X

The jury’s still out on X, and the competition is aware. New social media apps are being rolled out, and we could see a big migration away from X. I don’t think X will become obsolete, but it’s definitely going through growing pains. It’s time to reevaluate preexisting audiences. Maybe they stayed, maybe they moved. Now is the time to find out. – Monica Alvarez-Mitchell, Pulse Creative, LLC

6. X Won’t Be Stable Enough For Brands To Commit To Long Term

X is not a stable platform, and businesses like stability. It makes sense for some brands to use it for tactical campaigns, but you’d be crazy to commit to it long term. If Elon Musk wants to make X a platform that is worth committing to, he needs to give a clear vision of the future management of X and stop floating new business models and changing the rules on content moderation. – Mike Maynard, Napier Partnership Limited

7. With The CEO’s New Hires, X’s Tides Will Turn

Many agencies and advertisers think X is no longer relevant or worth the trouble. However, with some notable new executive hires in sales by media veteran and CEO, Linda Yaccarino, never say never. I think there will be some innovation, relationship building and brand reputation repair needed, but they won’t likely turn the tides until 2025 or beyond. – Ivana Johnston, Puzzle Partner Ltd.

8. X’s Anti-Bot Measures Will Drive An Ad Surge

Advertising on X is set to rise significantly in the coming year. This surge will be driven by X’s measures against bots and spam, ensuring a genuine user experience and better return on ad spend. Moreover, with the introduction of features such as Twitter Spaces, video capabilities and incentives for content creators, the platform is paving the way for diverse ad formats, attracting a wider range of advertisers. – Carlos Trillo, Evinex Corporation

9. X May Become The ‘Everything Platform’ Musk Wanted

Wannabe versions of X’s platform that tried to capitalize on the brouhaha around Musk’s takeover, such as Threads, are already flatlining. Love him or hate him, Elon has a pretty solid track record of fixing broken things, and Twitter was broken. X won’t be what Twitter was, but it might become the new “everything platform” he’s always wanted. I’d bet on it more than I would the metaverse. – Dan Kahn, Kahn Media, Inc.

10. Advertisers Will Continue To Find Audiences On X

Despite Twitter changing its name to X, I believe it will continue to grow due to its vast user base and evolving ad tools. As we are spending more time on social media and less on traditional media, advertisers will tend to put their money where their audience is. – Adrian Falk, Believe Advertising & PR

11. Brands Will Supplement X Ads With Other Social Media

With more than 500 million accounts on X, it’s still a platform that’s capturing a large audience and can be good for widespread audience reach. I think we’ll continue to see brands using the platform as long as they’re supplementing with other social media, such as Instagram and LinkedIn. – Jessica Hawthorne-Castro, Hawthorne Advertising

12. Advertisers Will Leverage More Dynamic Ad Formats On X

Given the platform’s history of real-time engagement and its evolution, advertisers will likely leverage more dynamic ad formats—with interactive and personalized content ads. This view stems from the broader industry trend toward personalization and the need for brands to create more meaningful, real-time connections with their audience in an increasingly saturated digital space. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion

13. Video Ads On X Will Become Prevalent And Be Effective

In the coming year, advertising on X will continue to be an effective option for businesses. Additionally, I believe that video ads will become even more prevalent due to their effectiveness in capturing users’ attention. This shift toward video advertising aligns with the growing consumer preference for visual content and is likely to contribute to the continued success of advertising on X. – Dmitrii Kustov, Regex SEO

14. Advertisers Should Approach X With Apprehension

My prediction for advertising on X in the coming year is one of cautious optimism. With more than 500 million active users, the reach is undeniable. However, given the platform’s evolving nature and its reputation for having a “toxic” environment, advertisers should approach it with apprehension. It’s crucial to monitor the platform’s changes, audience behavior and ad performance before making significant investments. – George Arabian, NVISION