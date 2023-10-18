18-Year-Old Housewife Allegedly Beats Five-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Death In Bauchi

The Bauchi Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old housewife, identified as Khadija Adamu, for allegedly beating up her 5-year-old stepdaughter, Hafsat to death.

The command confirmed the suspect’s arrest at a press conference held at the police headquarters in the state capital on Tuesday.

The incident was said to have occurred on September 28, 2023, in the Kandahar area in Bauchi metropolis.

According to the Police Spokesman, SP Ahmed Wakil, the suspect was reported at the A’ Divisional Police by her husband, Abdulaziz Adamu, 38, after she beat up the victim “as a result of alleged pass-stool that spoiled her clothes”.

“On 28th of September, 2023, at about 9:25 p.m., one Abdulaziz Adamu of Kandahar area Bauchi, reported at A’ Divisional Police Headquarters that the suspect had beaten up her stepdaughter.

“As a result, she sustained serious injuries on her body, and on receiving the report, a team of detectives led by the DPO swung into action.

“The team rushed to the scene and moved the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, for medical attention, where she was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

Wakil said the investigation is still ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged to court for the established offense accordingly.