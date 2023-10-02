2 Die, 3 Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

No fewer than two travelers on Saturday lost their lives, while three others sustained series of injuries in a lone accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway around Sandcrate.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital by Florence Okpe, Public Education Officer for Ogun State Sector.

According to Okpe, the accident, happened around 1716 hours, attributed to tyre bust and loss of control.

She said: “The crash occurred at about 1716 hrs on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway around sandcrate”.

READ MORE: 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway Accident

“A total of 8 persons were involved which comprised of 4 male adult and 4 female adult, 03 persons were injured 01 male adult and 2 female adult 2 were recorded death from the fatal crash 1 male adult and 1 female adult”.

“01 vehicle was involved with registration number LND537XA a Toyota bus”.

“The suspected causes of the lone crash were speed tyre bust and lose of control.”

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere and the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue IPARA

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Anthony Uga advised motorists to drive within the stipulated speed limit.