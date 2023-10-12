2023 AFCON: Super Eagles Draw Hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group A of the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a drilling CAF draw in the city of Abidjan, capital city of hosts, Ivory Coast on Thursday, October 12.

In the draw which was co-hosted by Senegalese music icon, Akon, the Super Eagles of Nigeria found themselves paired with the hosts who their fierce rivals, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Aside from the Super Eagles’ group, one of the 6 groups that looks very interesting is Group C which features the reigning African champions Senegal and the hosts of the last edition of the competition, Cameroon.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the 2023 AFCON will take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

BELOW IS THE COMPLETE 2023 AFCON DRAW:

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau.

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique.

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, The Gambia.

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola.

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia.

Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania.