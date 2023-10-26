26-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend In Delta

The Police in Sapele have reportedly arrested a 26-year-old man identified as Destiny Ogheneovo, for allegedly murdering his girlfriend (Jennifer Aaron) in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

Destiny was picked up few days ago at his residence in NDDC road area in Amukpe, Sapele by police detectives from Sapele Division after Jennifer Aaron’s relatives reported her missing.

A relative of the deceased, Ugomu, said that Jennifer, who had a two-year-old child with Destiny, parted ways with him about four months ago after their relationship turned sour.

According to him, last week Tuesday, Destiny appeared at Jennifer’s family home to take her away on his motorcycle.

When Jennifer failed to return home that night, her worried relatives began searching for her but to no avail.

“We looked for her everywhere but no one knew her whereabouts. It was later that night that someone reportedly overheard Destiny arguing loudly with Jennifer before all went quiet,” Ugomu narrated.

The search party widened their search to Destiny’s house but found no one. That was until yesterday when Jennifer’s corpse was discovered dumped at the back of Destiny’s house.

The police spokesman for Delta State Command, DSP Edafe Bright is yet to confirm the story.

But a police source who spoke to Vanguard, said that Destiny is in the police cell in Sapele “but he will soon be taken to Asaba”.

He added that the cause of Jennifer’s death is still unclear as autopsy is yet to be conducted to ascertain if she was murdered.