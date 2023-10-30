50 Decomposing, 20 Headless Bodies Discovered In Abia Cattle Market

The Abia State Government has reportedly discovered over 50 decomposing, 20 headless bodies and countless human skeletons at Lokpanta Cattle Market in the Umunneochi Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Alex Otti made the revelation during a press conference in Umuahia on Sunday night.

He expressed regret that the vicinity of the market had become a den of criminals.

Otti noted that it would become a day market “that closes in the evening and everybody goes home”.

He said: “We have installed electronic equipment that tells us what is happening in every part of the state.

“A few weeks ago, we found that a lot of ransom that was paid for kidnapping ended up somewhere around Umunneochi, and we decided to raid the place.

“During the raid, we made shocking discoveries.

READ MORE: ‘New Abia Cutting Cost Of Governance, No Work No Pay’ — Gov. Otti

“In less than 48 hours, we recovered over 50 dead bodies around the cattle market in Umunneochi.

“We recovered over 20 decomposing headless bodies — men, women, children! We recovered so many skeletons of people killed.

“We also discovered that gunrunning, prostitution and so many things were happening in the market.

“So, we realised that the first thing to be done is to secure the market. We went in and brought down many brothels. And we felt that the market, just like any other market, should be a day market which starts in the morning and closes in the evening.”

“We also feel that those people hibernating in the market should go and live in the communities. We want to have a peaceful Christmas around Umunneochi and other parts of the state.

“Anybody not supporting this move must be a criminal, and there is no place for criminals anymore in Abia,” he added.