63rd Independence: Nigeria’s Situation Critical Not Hopeless – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has again urged Nigerians to remain resolute and hopeful, saying that a new Nigeria is still possible.

In his Independence message to Nigerians on Saturday, Obi enjoined Nigerians not to despair over the agonizing situation in the country, 63 years after independence from colonial rule.

“Even amidst grave uncertainties and apparent hardship, the citizens of Nigeria are experiencing due to persistent leadership failure after 63 years of our nationhood, the situation might be critical, but certainly not hopeless,” he said.

According to him, the reason Nigerians have remained in poor governance and poverty after 63 years is that successive administrations, through policies, actions, and inactions, have attempted to suppress conscientious people, for them to remain at the helm of power.

“The evidence of elite consensus on the way forward on structure and nation-building remains a core problem.

“If the input is garbage in, then the output will be garbage out.

“When you Google a subject, the response you get will be based on the questions you input. Every nation invariably determines its own fate and destiny; and gets the leadership it deserves.

“Nigeria cannot be an exception. If we subscribe to rogue leadership, then we must face the attending consequences,” he posited.

The former Anambra State Governor said, “At 63 years, what type of questions are Nigerians asking of their leaders, and what type of answer are we expecting?

“If, at 63 years, we cannot conduct an election to allow the will of the people to prevail, what type of country do we expect?

“Every year on October 1 since 1960, we try to review our life as a nation, but on looking back, can we say that where we are is where we are supposed to be despite our vast human and natural resources?

“The answer is no.”

Obi expressed hope that a new Nigeria is possible, stating that the burden of responsibility is on Nigerians to take back their country from those engaged in State capture.

While wishing Nigerians a happy independence anniversary, he prayed for God’s continued mercy and grace on the nation.