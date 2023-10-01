63rd Independence: Tinubu To Address Nigerians Today

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on Sunday, October 1, address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast to mark the 63rd independence anniversary of the country.

According to Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, on Saturday, Tinubu will address the nation at 7 a.m.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement reads.

Information Nigeria reports that it is the first independence anniversary that Tinubu will be celebrating as Nigerian president.

On September 20, George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), said this year’s independence anniversary celebration would be observed low key with no jamboree.

“We are fully prepared for celebration and for obvious reasons, it is going to be low-key, but we are wishing Nigerians the best of luck and we want to assure them that better days are coming.

“There will not be a fantastic jamboree at the Eagle Square. It is a time for reflection. It is a time for all of us to think very deeply on the journey forward,” he had said.