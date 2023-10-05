Abducted Benue Commissioner Regains Freedom After 10 Days In Captivity

Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mathew Abo, has regained freedom after spending 10 days in the den of kidnappers.

Information Nigeria had reported Abo was abducted at his hometown in Zaki-Biam of Ukum Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, September 24.

According to family sources, his abductors released him in the early hours of Thursday.

The sources however did not state whether the N60 million or any money demanded as ransom was paid for his freedom.

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Anene Sewuese Catherine, also confirmed his release to Information Nigeria on Thursday.

The police spokesperson said, “I received a message from the team that’s following up on the incident that he has been released but I’ve not gotten details from them. It’s this morning they sent me a message. I’ve not been able to reach them to talk to them to get details, the rain is much and the network is bad.”

Tahav Agerzua, former media aide to two ex-Governors of the State, said his release could be attributed to intensified security operations, spirited negotiations, as well as prayers by individuals and groups.

Agerzua said that the Staff of the Benue State Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism mounted concerted prayer sessions for the safe release of the Commissioner.

Abo had however expressed gratitude to God, Governor Hyacinth Alia, his colleagues, security agencies for his release from the captors.

“I appreciate all the efforts and prayers that have culminated in my safe release and reunion with my family and society.

“I wish that my ordeal will lead to renewed efforts to tackle both internal and external security challenges in the state and I call for the cooperation of everyone in the task ahead.

“May I assure that I remain determined more than ever to effectively utilise the platform which Governor Alia has offered to me to serve the people of the state as a member of the Benue State Executive Council with renewed vigor,” the commissioner stated.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula, in a statement however stated that no ransom or monetary exchanges were involved in securing his safe release.

“We can confirm that the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, has regained freedom. He has since reunited with his family in Sankera, Ukum Local Government Area where he was abducted.

“His release was as a result of intense pressure on the criminals from the gallant security operatives who were acting on the directives of Gov. Hyacinth Alia, who had earlier given marching orders to them to ensure Mr. Abo’s release,” he said.

The statement further disclosed that the kidnappers were still holding the former Chairman, Ukum LGA, Mr Washima Erukaa and his cousin, who discreetly went to negotiate with them for the release of Mr Erukaa but were also kidnapped.

Governor Alia, who welcomed back the commissioner, further warned criminals operating within the State to leave for good, insisting that they would not be tolerated in any form.

He however commended the security operatives for ensuring the safe release of the commissioner and tasked them to ensure the safe release of the remaining captives.