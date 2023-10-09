Academic Records: “Emulate Obama, Modi” – Ex-APC Senators Defend Tinubu

A group of former Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has backed President Bola Tinubu amidst the controversy surrounding his academic records.

Recall that President Tinubu has been accused of certificate scandal by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku is challenging Tinubu’s victory at the February poll and the verdict of the election tribunal upholding the outcome of the vote at the Supreme Court.

In an open letter to President Tinubu on Sunday, the leader of the group and a former Kano Senator, Basheer Lado, said it is not uncommon for world leaders to grapple with allegations.

Lado said former US President Barack Obama and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a “place of birth” controversy and questions over educational qualifications respectively.

He said the group of Senators is firmly behind Tinubu and urged all Nigerians to do the same, trusting that the truth will ultimately prevail.

He said: “It is not uncommon for world leaders or prominent figures to face challenges and allegations during their careers.

“The former US President Barack Obama, during his tenure, faced unfounded allegations questioning his place of birth and citizenship, notably referred to as the ‘birther’ controversy.

“We draw important lessons from President Obama’s response to this challenge.

“Despite the baseless nature of the allegations, President Obama remained steadfast in his dedication to governing the United States.

“The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, faced allegations related to his educational qualifications during his tenure. His focus remained on governance and his commitment to India’s development.

“These examples from around the world illustrate that challenges and allegations are not uncommon in the lives of leaders, particularly during moments of responsibility.

“They also demonstrate the power of truth, the strength of character, and the resilience of leadership. “We believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do the same.”