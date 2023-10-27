“Accept Supreme Court Judgement Affirming Tinubu’s Victory” – Murray Bruce Tells Atiku, Congratulates Tinubu

Former lawmaker, representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, has reacted to the affirmation of the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, against the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a unanimous verdict delivered on Thursday, the court ruled that the appeal filed by Atiku lacked merit.

However, Murray-Bruce, while reacting to the verdict via his X post, said that he has accepted the ruling of the apex court and should be accepted by all Nigerians which has settled all the issues of contention and the matter of who won the 2023 Presidential election.

He also congratulated President Tinubu and the people of Nigeria on the victory, saying that the government can now focus on the task of building the nation and growing the economy.

He wrote: “The Supreme Court has now ruled on the appeal brought by my party and its Presidential candidate. I do not comment on the rightness or wrongness of the judgment, except to say that as a law-abiding and patriotic citizen of Nigeria, it is accepted that the Supreme Court is final.

“Therefore, the judgment should be accepted by all Nigerians as settling all the issues of contention and the matter of who won the Presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

“Therefore, I call on the Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential candidate, Waziri Atiku Abubakar, to accept the judgment and let this controversy end.

“I congratulate President Bola Tinubu and the people of Nigeria, who now have clarity for the future. Perhaps we can now focus on the task of building our nation and growing our economy to enable it to deliver a decent living and opportunities for positive human development for all Nigerians, especially the masses.”

“To the Peoples Democratic Party, let us learn from the disunity that cost us this election. If a united opposition could not defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2019, we showed an extreme lack of judgment to have allowed division within our ranks in 2022-2023. Hopefully, we can make better decisions for the future.