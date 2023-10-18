Akeredolu Denies His Return To Germany For Further Treatment

The Ondo State government has refuted a viral report claiming that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has return to Germany for medical vacation.

The state government in a statement made available by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde described the report as a figment of the imagination of evil-minded politicians.

Olatunde further stated that the report is concocted and planted by drowning politicians who are still nursing the pains of defeated expectations.

The statement partly reads: “The story making the rounds is baseless, unfounded and only a figment of the imagination of evil-minded politicians.

“Members of the public are to dismiss this false news and not be swayed by the lies and misleading information spread by those with ulterior motives.

“Governor Akeredolu remains dedicated to serving the people of Ondo State and driving progress in our great state.”

Olatunde added: “While the good people of the state are happy over the safe return of the Governor from his medical vacation, these set of embattled politicians have been having sleepless nights gnashing their teeth in regrets of their failed evil plans.

“For us, we are committed to addressing the genuine concerns of the people of the state. This is why development is prioritized under the Akeredolu administration.

“Governance is not about showbiz where the governor embarks on fashion parades at the market square to announce his presence in the state. We understand the importance of development as the major driver of a peaceful, thriving and egalitarian society.

“Governor Akeredolu’s administration has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the state’s progress.

“Contrary to the claims made by the opposition, Governor Akeredolu is diligently fulfilling his duties. Activities are ongoing in various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), and the governor is actively engaged in addressing state matters.”