Akeredolu Won’t Return To Ondo Over PDP’s Threat – APC Youths Insist

The youths wing representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southwest region have insisted that the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, will not bow to the threats of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to return to the state.

Recall that the opposition party in the state has been demanding for physical appearance of the governor, ever since he returned from Germany’s medical trip.

Ondo PDP has accused Akeredolu of governing the state while he resides in Ibadan, the Oyo state’s capital.

Meanwhile, the leader of the APC Southwest youths, Lawal Kolade while addressing the media in Akure, on Thursday, emphasised that Akeredolu’s choice to prioritise rest and adjust his regular work schedule for a complete recovery exemplifies his human nature.

The Southwest APC youths acknowledged that it was important for the Governor to rest, stressing there is no governance gap in the State.

Kolade further stated that the state had witnessed remarkable progress in various projects, adding that Akeredolu is fast recuperating and will join the state soon.

He said: “We are not saying the Governor will not come. He will join us in a few days’ time but not in line with the threat of the opposition parties. The Ondo state government does not owe a dime of salary. The Governor is in Ibadan. It is important for him to rest.

“Activities of governance are ongoing. He is fast recuperating. He had Zoom meetings with Obas and other groups. He has been talking to people.

“We are optimistic that he will soon make a complete recovery and physically join us. Recent days have witnessed remarkable progress in various projects overseen by the administration, affirming unequivocally that governance in Ondo State is robust and resolute.”