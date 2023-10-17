Akpabio Has No Hand In Your Dismissal — Aide Tells Abbo

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has refuted allegations that he played a role in Senator Elisha Abbo’s removal from the Senate.

Information Nigeria had reported Abbo claimed that Akpabio was behind his removal from the Senate, asserting that he, along with four other senators, was targeted for removal because they worked against Akpabio’s emergence as Senate President.

Reacting to the claim, Eseme Eyiboh, media aide to Akpabio, said it is uncharitable for Abbo to pour his frustrations on the senate president.

His words: “It is only a diseased and uninformed mind that will not believe that the outcome of any court proceeding is a function of the evaluation of facts and evidence within the province of the rule of law.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court Sacks Adamawa Senator, Elisha Abbo

“Democracy is founded in the rule of law, so for anybody to accuse one of the strong agents of democracy and governance in the mold of Senator Godswill Akpabio, such an individual must be a monument of self-pity and his swansong a discordant escape from reality.”

Eyiboh added that Akpabio does not harbour any ill will against any of the senators and he has since moved on from the election that brought him into office as Senate President.