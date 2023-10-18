‘All That’s Left For APC To Do Is Change Name To Islamic Party Of Nigeria; They Now Threaten Journalists, Citizens’ – Babachir Lawal

Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has again lampooned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the economic and political happenings in the nation.

The one time ally of Tinubu said the ruling party had taken a different turn, unlike when it was founded in 2013/2014.

He made the submission in Wednesday statement after the APC spokesman, Felix Morka, tackled him on his Tuesday’s statement that Peter Obi won the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, he posited that asides from APC becoming an Islamic party, Nigerians are deprived of their freedom of speech.

He also faulted the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) threats to journalists under Tinubu’s watch, saying it was unbecoming and unacceptable.

Lawal also slammed Tinubu for the continuous detention of the suspended Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

While adjudging that no Nigerian is happy with the current issues regarding the unending revelations about who President Tinubu is and the current insecurity in the country, he said, “When we founded APC way back in 2013/2014, we envisaged it would be a national party that would carry along all the different socio-political and religious tendencies of the nation.

“In those days, we were careful not to sideline any of the religions or tribes of the country in the composition of the membership and leadership of the party.

“We wanted a party that will embrace all Nigerians. It was this that informed the principle that both the National Chairman and Secretary will not be of the same religion, tribe or region.

“Sadly, APC has now transitioned into an Islamic Party of Nigeria. All the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) from the North and some from the South are Muslims.

“All that is now left for the party is a change of name, but even this may not take long since it already has Kadmul Islam as its national Chairman and a Muslim as its national secretary.

“We want a Nigeria that works for all. We want a Nigeria that even sycophants can relate to and in which everyone is free to pursue their ambitions in peace in pursuit of prosperity and the good life.

“We want a Nigeria that guarantees freedom of speech for its citizens, just as you and I are doing right now. If Bola Tinubu claims he fought Abacha on the side of democracy and free speech, it is unbecoming and unacceptable that NBC should threaten journalists under his watch.

“It is indefensible to keep the EFCC Chairman and the CBN governor under arrest for extended periods of time without or before trial, just as it is also unacceptable that political parties are used to intimidate and harass citizens exercising their opinions in the public domain.

“I am sure that no Nigerian is enjoying the national shame and embarrassment we are going through as a result of these unending revelations as to who or what our “president” actually is; or that most Nigerians cannot be sure of at least one meal a day anymore; or that we can no longer attend wedding ceremonies in Imo or Zamfara States due to insecurity.”