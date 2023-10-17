Angry Mob Lynches Police Inspector In Presence Of Wife, Children In Delta

A mob, suspected to be Fulani Okada riders, on Sunday, reportedly killed a 45-year-old police inspector, identified as Festus Onori, in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to Punch, the deceased was killed in the presence of his wife and children on their way to church over the weekend.

The deceased elder brother, Austin Onori, said that Inspector Onori was on his way to church with his wife and three children when a commercial motorcyclist said to be of Fulani extraction hit his vehicle from behind in Okpanam.

He said: “My brother drove a distance of about one pole after the minor accident to park properly and came down to ensure that the Okada man and his passenger were unhurt only for more than 20 men to pursue him with sticks and clubs, prompting the deceased to run back into his car.

“As my brother drove off for fear of being lynched, the Okada riders pursued him and as they continued to chase him, their numbers increased.

“When he got to Marble Hill (Okpanam) he diverted through that road to express thinking that his chasers would be discouraged and retreat. Behold, they pursued him down to Ogwashi-Uku Community even facing Kwale when the fuel in his vehicle got exhausted on the Ogwashi-Uku-Kwale expressway.

“At that time, his pursuers’ numbers increased. Then, they mobbed him to death in the presence of his wife and three children.

“They also destroyed his vehicle. It was a passerby, who according to the wife’s statement, that carried the Inspector Onori to Ogwashi-Uku police station before he was confirmed dead.”

Austin said that the deceased, Onori, was an Inspector at Marine Police Station Cable Point Asaba.