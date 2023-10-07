APC Inaugurates Committee To Reconcile Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa

As part of efforts to maintain orderliness in Ondo State All Progressive Congress, the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, has set up a committee to reconcile Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the relationship between Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa has been strained since the governor returned to the country after a three-month medical leave in Germany.

However, the State’s House of Assembly has also commenced an impeachment move against the deputy governor over an allegation of abuse of office and financial recklessness.

The lawmakers have asked the Chief Judge of the state, Olusegun Odusola, to set up a seven-member committee to probe Aiyedatiwa over his failure to respond to the allegations against him.

Inaugurating the committee on Friday in Abuja, Ganduje said the committee, headed by the former Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, would advise the party on the best possible way to handle the issues.

He added that the term of reference of the committee is to interface and engage with all contending partner(s) with a view to gathering facts and circumstances surrounding the lingering impeachment process of the deputy governor.

Members of the committee are; Gboyega Oyetola, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Martins Elechi, Obafemi Hamzat, Tilley Gyado, Ita Giwa, Tokunbo Abiru, and Liman Abbas, who will serve as Secretary.

Ganduje also stated that the committee will advise the party on the most amicable ways of handling the lingering issues leading to the impeachment process of the deputy governor.

He said that the committee will make necessary recommendations to the party on the resolution of issues and any other matter that may come up in the course of the assignment..