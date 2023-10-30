“APC, PDP Members Not Qualified To Be Appointed INEC RECs” – Falana

Controversial Nigerian Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has kicked against the nomination of four persons as Resident Electoral Commissioners.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the RECs was nominated last week by President Bola Tinubu.

Falana noted that the constitution fumed against person, or persons who are card carrying members of either the ruling party or any political party.

In a statement on Sunday, the legal practitioner cited some sections of the constitution to back up his claims.

He said: “By the combined effect of section 154(1) of the Constitution and Paragraph 14 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution, there shall be for each State of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, a Resident Electoral Commissioner who shall –be appointed by the President and shall not less than forty years of age.

“In addition, the person shall be of unquestionable integrity and non-partisan. Thus, in order to guarantee the credibility of elections, persons who are loyal to any of the registered political parties shall not be appointed as INEC Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners.

READ MORE: Nominating INEC RECs Without Consulting Council Of State Illegal – Falana To Buhari

“However, we have confirmed that 4 out of 10 persons nominated as Resident Electoral Commissioners last week by President Bola Tinubu are Constitutionally disabled. Specifically 4 of them are members and close allies of the All Progressive Congress while another member has just relinquished the post of a Special Adviser to a former Governor elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party.

“The conduct of the 2027 General Elections must be transparent in every material particular. Therefore, the nation cannot afford to have the Independent National Electoral Commission constituted by card carrying members and loyalists of the ruling party and its collaborators. To that extent, the appointment of the 4 nominees will be challenged at the Federal High Court if the Senate decides to confirm them in defiance of extant constitutional provisions.”