APC Reversed All Gains Made By Nigeria’s Founding Fathers — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to defend the country’s democracy laboured over by its founding fathers.

Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s spokesperson in a statement said Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary serves as a wake-up call to its citizens to stand in defence of democracy and the rule of law.

The PDP accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of reversing all the achievements recorded during “Nigeria’s golden years.”

The opposition party further noted that the independence of any nation and its sovereignty is embedded in the rights, liberty and freedom of citizens.

“The PDP notes with pain that the APC has reversed all the gains made by our founding fathers as well as the immeasurable achievements recorded by the PDP in its 16 years in government; a period widely acknowledged as Nigeria’s Golden Years.

“The independence of any nation and its sovereignty is embedded in the right, liberty and freedom of citizens, especially to participate in governance through free, fair and credible electoral process under a transparent and responsible government that is answerable to the people with utmost respect for the Rule of Law and Constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens.

“Painfully, the APC administrations has practically returned our nation to a state of bondage; a nation ruled by circles of cabals where citizens are treated with utter disdain like conquered people; where the government has no value for the lives and welfare of citizens; where dissenting voices are treated like enemies of the state and where primitive dictatorship, violation of human rights and electoral malpractices are elevated as state policies,” the statement read.