APC Will Give No Chance For Opposition In Kogi – Gov Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has vowed that opposition parties will have no chance in the November 11 governorship election in the state.

It was gathered that Governor Bello made this known in a statement issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed.

Addressing party supporters in Ochadamu, Ofu local government area of the state, during the APC’s ward sensitization meeting held on Friday, Muhammed said his principal’s achievement across the state has paved the way for the party’s candidate.

Joining the governorship aide in the affirmative, the APC members reiterated their confidence in securing a landslide victory, insisting that the opposition parties stand no chance.

He said: “Our party has a stellar track record in Ochadamu ward, and the upcoming election will be no different. Even those who previously stood in opposition to us have now chosen to join our ranks. We are committed to expanding the margin of victory between the APC and the runner-up in the forthcoming election.

“With our strong presence in the 3,508 polling units and 239 wards across the state, the odds are decidedly in our favour. We proudly count three Senators, six out of nine House of Representatives members, and 24 out of 25 House of Assembly members among our ranks. Given the remarkable performance of the current administration, which has endeared our party to the people, it is all but certain that we will secure a resounding victory on November 11.

“Our campaign will continue in an atmosphere of peace and inclusivity, welcoming all those who wish to join us in our pursuit of victory. Our candidate, Ododo Ahmed Usman, and his running mate, Joel Oyibo Salifu, are exemplary choices, and their appeal is resonating widely.”