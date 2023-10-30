“Apply For Big Brother” – Kiddwaya Tells DJ Cuppy After She Pleaded Fans To Replace Her Stolen iPhone 15 Pro Max

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Waya, simply known as Kiddwaya, has urged DJ Cuppy to apply for the reality show.

DJ Cuppy had taken to her X handle to ask if she can ask her fans to buy her a new iPhone 15 Pro Max after her phone was stolen in London.

She said she was asking if her fans could help her, stressing that she has seen other fanbase buy cars for their faves in Nigeria.

She wrote, “Am I allowed to ask my Cupcakes to buy me an iPhone 15 Pro Max?

“Am just asking if I can ask.

“I swear I’ve seen my mates in Naij receive cars from their fans.”

Quoting her tweet, Kiddwaya urged her to apply for Big Brother Naija reality show if she wants to enjoy such gesture.

He wrote, “Apply for Big Brother.”

Recall that DJ Cuppy was robbed in Soho, London, on Saturday night. She said her iPhone 15 Pro Max was snatched from her during the incident.