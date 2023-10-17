Arrest Adepoju, Ex-NIPOST CEO For Refusing To Vacate Office — CSO

The Coalition of Civil Society Networks on Monday asked the Police to arrest Adeyemi Adepoju, ex-Postmaster General of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), for refusing to leave office.

Information Nigeria reports that on Monday, there was a protest against the appointment of Tola Adeyemi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Postmaster General of NIPOST.

Last Wednesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu relieved Adepoju of his role and appointed Odeyemi as the new CEO of NIPOST.

NIPOST had on Saturday announced that Adeyemi Adepoju has been reinstated the postmaster general of the agency “due to his exceptional leadership and performance.”

However, Adepoju was seen arriving in a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) into what looks like a NIPOST premises where he was acknowledging cheers from a jubilating crowd.

Note that the Presidency did not release an official statement confirming the reinstatement of Adepoju as the postmaster general of NIPOST.

Reacting to the development, Zakari Hashim, coordinator of the Civil Society Organisation (CSO), in a statement, said the leadership situation has caused unnecessary chaos and instability at NIPOST.

“The Coalition of Civil Society Networks is gravely concerned about the ongoing security breach, trust deficit, and unrest within the premises of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) caused by the actions of the sacked Postmaster General, Mr. Adeyemi Adepoju Sunday.

“Mr. Sunday, who has been removed from his position, is refusing to resign and continues to impersonate that he has been reinstalled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. This situation is causing unnecessary chaos and instability at NIPOST.

READ ALSO: Security Operatives Seal Off Ondo PDP Secretariat Over Planned Protest

“We have observed with deep dismay that Mr. Adepoju Sunday has allegedly mobilized a group of individuals, posing as NIPOST staff, to protest and disrupt the functioning of the organization.

“These actions not only undermine the trust and integrity of NIPOST but also pose a threat to the security and stability of the institution.

“We would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for the newly appointed CEO/Postmaster General, Mrs. Tola Odeyemi, whose appointment is a testament to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This agenda aims to bring capable individuals to lead the nation towards economic development, growth, and prosperity.

“Mrs. Tola Odeyemi, with her wealth of experience in the technology and postal space, is well-equipped to upgrade NIPOST services to meet global standards. We have full confidence in her ability to lead NIPOST to greater heights and urge her to justify the confidence placed in her by President Tinubu.

“In light of the ongoing situation, we urgently call upon the Nigerian Police Force to investigate and take appropriate action against Mr. Adeyemi Adepoju Sunday.

“It is essential to determine the reasons for his continued presence at NIPOST and to ensure that the security and operations of the organization are not compromised.

“We believe in the rule of law and peaceful transitions of power in government agencies.

“The actions of Mr. Sunday not only undermine this principle but also threaten the stability and credibility of NIPOST. It is imperative that this situation is resolved promptly and in accordance with the law,” the statement read.