“Asake, Tyla Are My Favourite African Artists” – Tems

Grammy-winning singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has identified her colleagues, Asake, and buzzing South African singer, Tyla as her favourite African artists at the moment.

The Oscar-nominated singer made this statement on the red carpet of the Time100 Next Gala in New York recently.

The interviewer asked: “Who are your favourite African artists right now?”

Tems responded: “My favourite African artists right now are Asake and Tyla.”

She was one of the Honorees at the 2023 Time100 Next event. She was named as a next-gen voice.

The ‘Essence’ crooner was not the only Nigerian who made the 2023 Time100 Next list. The CEO of health start-up, Cityblock Health, Dr. Toyin Ajayi, and tech founder, Wemimo Abbey, made the list alongside co-founder Samir Goel, for their startup, Esusu.