Atiku, Obi’s Lawyers Didn’t Display Professionalism – Clarke

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Robert Clarke, has knocked the lawyers of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi for demonstrating what he described as unprofessionalism in challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election.

This is coming after the Supreme Court upheld the victory of Tinubu in the February 25 presidential poll.

Recall that the apex court had dismissed all the grounds of appeal of Atiku and the PDP on qualification, non-compliance with the Electoral Act, the 25% votes in FCT, and electoral malpractices.

Reacting to the ruling of the court, Clarke said that there was a lack of due diligence in the appeals, pointing out that the legal representation of Atiku and Obi could have been better.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the legal icon made this known on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The senior lawyer added that he would not even permit a junior member of his chamber to bring such a brief before the Supreme Court.

“Where the law is not allowed to put its heads up in a proceeding, it means that there is another law which prohibits their lawyers to have brought such. They know it, they still decided, either to please their supporters and allow such a matter to come before the Supreme Court,” he said.

“I will not allow any junior in my chambers, even one or two years old to carry such a brief to go and argue in court when I have looked into all the facts and the facts are very clear. There is a limitation of time in election matters. You cannot do certain things.”

“I am not saying they (Atiku, Obi’s lawyers) fumbled the case; what I am saying is that they have not displayed a good sense of legal practice.