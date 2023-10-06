Auto Crash Claims Six Lives On Kaduna-Abuja Highway

A commercial vehicle registered as DKA 555 XF, belonging to the Gulf car company, involved in a collision on the Kaduna-Abuja highway near Sabon Gaya, Kakau axis.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the tragic accident claimed six lives.

The accident occurred at 7 a.m. on Thursday when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a concrete barricade.

Kabir Yusuf Nadabo, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kaduna State, confirmed the accident to Daily Trust.

Kabir said that the bodies of the victims have been taken to the morgue at St. Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kakuri, Kaduna South LGA.

Nadabo attributed the cause of the crash to factors such as loss of control, speeding, and a burst tire. He urged drivers to exercise caution and drive responsibly.

The sector commander expressed concern about the timing of most accidents on the highway, which tend to occur between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., as well as between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. During these hours, commercial drivers operating overloaded vehicles often believe that FRSC personnel are not present on the road.

“The FRSC and other road safety advocates have consistently cautioned motorists against creating illegal diversions to prevent unfortunate incidents like the one we witnessed today (Friday). It is truly sad. We hope this serves as a lesson, emphasizing the importance of patience, especially on the Kaduna-Abuja portion of the road undergoing reconstruction,” he said.

He emphasized that the FRSC and other road safety advocates have consistently warned motorists against creating illegal diversions to prevent unfortunate incidents like the one witnessed recently.

He expressed sadness over the incident and hoped that it would serve as a lesson, highlighting the importance of patience, particularly on the section of the Kaduna-Abuja road currently undergoing reconstruction.