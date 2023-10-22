“Avoid Technicalities, Judge Within Your Consciences” – Timi Frank Tells Supreme Court Justices

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has urged Supreme Court Justices to judge within their consciences on appeals against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election.

Recall that the Court had selected Monday, October 23, to hear the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on the outcome of the 2023 presidential poll.

It was gathered that Frank, in a statement issued on Saturday, advised the Justices to avoid giving their verdict based on technicalities.

He acknowledged that there would be intense pressure on the Justices, but it is essential to shun gifts and inducement and judge within their consciences.

He said: “We know there will be intense pressure on you, Justices, to do the wrong thing. There will be promises, gifts and inducements.

“Some of you are about to retire. What reputation do you want to retire with? Do you want to retire with blood-stained wealth, given the number of people whose blood were shed during the election without peace in your conscience?

“You can be vindicated today by man who wants you people to do injustice and inflict more pains on Nigerians. Will you also be vindicated by God? What do you want to be remembered for upon retirement?

“This is not about Atiku Abubakar, it’s not all about Peter Obi, it’s not about the APM party. But it’s about the legacy and precedent that you are about to hand down in Nigeria. The supreme Court as the last line of defense of democracy and the rule of law must fulfil its duty and this is the moment to do so.

“Therefore this is not the time to base your ruling on technicalities.

“Judge within your consciences and God to know if the arguments before you are viable or not. You must thoroughly weigh the facts and the truth before arriving at a decision.”