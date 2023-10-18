‘Babachir Lawal Disconnected From Reality’ — APC Faults Claim That Obi Won 2023 Polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday posited that former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, needs counselling because he is disconnected from reality.

Information Nigeria had reported that Lawal claimed that Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party (LP), won the 2023 presidential poll.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was declared as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), came “a distant third”.

Felix Morka, APC spokesperson, in a statement averred that the former SGF is peddling “gibberish” because Obi lost the election.

“Clearly, the defeat of his principal, Peter Obi, at the poll has done incalculable damage to Mr. Lawal’s psyche and his capacity for rational thought as evident in his analysis based entirely on the figment of his warped imagination rather than on hard facts and figures.

“A clear sign of his disconnect from reality was his reference to the election held in May 2023, rather than February.

“We challenge Babachir Lawal to give a detailed breakdown of his so-called ‘aggregated facts sourced from independent sources,’ which he claimed proved that Obi won the election or forever remain mute.

“That he did not provide these facts to help Obi prove his case before the Presidential Elections Petitions Court is a massive disservice if not betrayal of his political principal.

“Babachir Lawal ought to have known that running a jaundiced commentary on a matter before the Supreme Court is the height of irresponsibility.

“But he is still nursing bitterness and vindictiveness over his failed dream of running on a joint ticket with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he submitted.

Morka further described Lawal as a “lightweight” individual who has failed as a politician in Adamawa State.

“Despite his legendary failure as a politician, former President Muhammadu Buhari in deference to diversity appointed him to the high office of SGF where he was unceremoniously sacked on account of very poor performance and dishonorable conduct.

“A man like Babachir Lawal is in no position to offer an opinion on the competence of President Tinubu’s appointees,” he added

He however urged Lawal to mind his farm “and stop constituting himself into a needless distraction.”