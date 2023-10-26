Bayelsa Guber: ‘Delisting Sylva Preempts Our Appeal’ — APC Tells INEC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delist Timipre Sylva, its governorship candidate for the Bayelsa State election, is premature.

The electoral body had complied with an order of the court to exclude Sylva from contesting the election.

Recall that the court held that Sylva, having been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as Governor of the State, would breach the 1999 constitution if allowed to contest again.

The party has since appealed the verdict and the appeal court is expected to hear the matter on Friday.

Reacting, Felix Morka, APC’s spokesperson, said INEC’s decision is preempting the outcome of the party’s appeal.

“INEC is a party in this matter and has been served with all relevant filings and orders in this matter.

“Delisting our candidate, in the circumstances, as INEC has done, is clearly premature, and preempts the outcome of the valid appeal in the matter.

“This flies in the face of INEC’s established practice of awaiting the decisions of appellate courts before taking action that may be prejudicial to the interest of the appellants.

“Furthermore, removing our candidate from the list of governorship contestants in Bayelsa would foster a situation of helplessness on the appellate court, the candidate and our party should the appeal succeed.

“We urge INEC to withdraw its amendment under reference in the interest of fairness.”

He however urged party members to remain calm and havr faith in the court.