Bayelsa Teachers Threaten Indefinite Strike, Demand N30,000 Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) says it will launch an indefinite strike in public primary and secondary schools across Bayelsa State due to concerns regarding the N30,000 minimum wage and outstanding promotion payments.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the decision was reached during an executive meeting held on October 12, subsequent to an initial three-day warning strike that failed to prompt action from the Bayelsa government.

Teachers had issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government and local councils to address the challenges faced by educators statewide, warning of potential industrial action if their demands weren’t met.

Failure of both the state and local governments to implement the N30,000 minimum wage and execute promotions for primary school teachers in the State, have however made the teachers endure significant hardships.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the government’s persistent neglect of teachers’ issues, despite engaging in futile discussions, the NUT stressed that the 14-day ultimatum began on October 13.

Failure to resolve the concerns within this timeframe will compel teachers across the State to initiate the strike.

The strike notice received approval from the eight constituent local government branches of NUT in Bayelsa and was signed by the chairmen of the NUT’s local government branches.