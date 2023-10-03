BBNaija All Stars: “I Forgive You, Go And Sin No More” – Ike Tells Maria

Big Brother Naija reality show star, Ike Onyema has forgiven colleague, Marie Chike.

Recall that the duo recently clashed over Mercy Eke.

She had taunted him when Mercy Eke progressed to the final of the just concluded All-Stars edition.

Recall that the duo was engaged in a verbal altercation on social media with Maria mocking Ike who had vowed to stop Mercy from going to the final and winning the show after she was announced as a finalist by the organisers.

Barely 48 hours after Mercy lost the N120 million grand prize of the BBNaija All Stars to Ilebaye, Ike said he had forgiven Maria who had claimed she (Mercy) had a “99% possibility” of winning the show.

He, however, urged her to “go and sin no more.”

On his X handle, Ike wrote, “Good morning @MariaChike I forgive you.

“I understand that Peace is not only possible, it is inevitable.

“Go and sin no more.”