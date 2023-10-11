Big Brother Naija All Stars contestant, CeeC has disclosed that she owes her fellow housemate, Alex Unusual an explanation for badmouthing her on the just concluded reality show.

Recall that CeeC had in her conversation with Mercy Eke and Pere at the organized dinner during the finale week spoken about Alex.

She was captured revisiting her altercation with Alex during the first week over their wager, saying “Alex was hoarding all the tasks to herself because she was scared of the talents she could portray.”

Speaking with media personality, Toke Makinwa, Ceec explained that she revisited her clash with Alex because she was trying to vent her anger to Pere but didn’t intentionally mention Alex’s name with any malice.

Ceec further added that she owes Alex an explanation over her last conversation with Pere about her and believes she didn’t misunderstand her.

“I don’t know if she misunderstood it but the media actually misunderstood it. I owe Alex a conversation to let her know that I have forgiven her. We are cool. I actually like Alex to be honest,” she added.