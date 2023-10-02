BBNaija All Stars: Ilebaye Denies Soliciting Funds Hours After Winning N120m Grand Prize

Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has clarified that her social media post instructing fans on how to donate to her through the right channels was not to solicit funds but to prevent fans from falling victim to scammers.

Ilebaye has been under heavy fire after she made a post instructing fans how to donate to her barely 24 hours after she won the N120 million grand prize of the BBNaija All Stars show.

A post made via her X handle on Monday morning read, “We’ve received information about fans planning to send gifts or contributions. Please refrain from sending money to any account that isn’t officially posted on Ilebaye’s verified accounts. For gifts, please send an email. The only accessible account is the Baye Tribe account (9608176782 – Providus). We won’t be responsible for any misappropriation of funds. Thank you.”

The post sparked mixed reactions, with many slamming the reality star for “soliciting for more funds so early after winning N120m million.”

Reacting, Ilebaye’s management said the post was not to solicit funds, stressing that they only highlighted the account they have access to.

Quoting the initial tweet, the handler wrote; “This tweet was solely to avoid people who want to give gifts falling into the hands of scammers.

“We didn’t solicit for funds, we only highlighted the account we have access to.

”Too many fake account numbers are circulating and we will not be held accountable for any misappropriation.”