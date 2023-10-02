BBNaija All Stars: ‘I’m Open To Getting Married To Soma’ – Angel

Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Angel Smith has said she is open to getting married to her love interest, Soma.

Recall that the duo fell in love in the just concluded Big Brother Naija All Stars reality show.

However, the lovebirds didn’t make it to the final as they were evicted a week before the finale.

In a recent interview with TVC, Angel explained that her relationship with Soma in the House was “real” and wasn’t a strategy as some presumed.

She said, “What we (I and Soma) had in the House was very real. He might not be my person, honestly. We might not end up together. We might not get married. We may not end at that stage.

“But if he (Soma) does (propose), then yes, I’m open to that. So, for now, I would say he is my person at the moment. And he’s a sweetheart and I hope people know that he’s a sweetheart.

“For me, I’m living in the moment. There’s no end goal for me. I enjoy this now. If it goes well, good. But if it doesn’t, we try again. Love shouldn’t end with one person. I really don’t care about people’s opinions. What I care about is my feelings.”

Meanwhile, Soma revealed in a post-eviction interview that he is planning to start a family next year.