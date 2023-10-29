Bellingham’s Double Helps Real Madrid Win Dramatic El Clasico Over Barcelona

Jude Bellingham scored an incredible equaliser and a 92nd-minute winner to help Real Madrid come from behind to beat rivals Barcelona 1-2 on his first El Clasico appearance.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ilkay Gundogan’s first Barca goal had put the hosts ahead after six minutes.

However, Bellingham smashed a leveller in the 68th minute, finding the top corner from 30 yards out.

The England midfielder then netted an injury-time volley to continue his superb start to his Laliga career.

The 20 years old has scored 14 goals in 16 matches for club and country this season.

The Spanish giants win meant they moved above Girona on goal difference at the top of La Liga, and four points clear of third-placed Barcelona

Bellingham arrived from Borussia Dortmund for 103m euros (£88.5m) this summer – and has proved his worth with crucial contributions.

He has scored 13 goals in 13 appearances for the club, only failing to find the net in three matches.