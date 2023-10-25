Bishop Oyedepo’s Son Dumps Winners Chapel, To Start New Ministry

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, second son of Bishop David Oyedepo has abandoned his father’s ministry, Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Isaac was formerly a pastor of the Church in the United States before he was asked to return to Nigeria by Oyedepo, as a minister in the Nigerian church.

Isaac who is said to be radical, resigned his appointment with his father’s church, with the intention to begin his own ministry.

He and his elder brother, David Jr., were ordained as pastors in May 2007 by American Televangelist, Kenneth Copeland.

Church Gist, a popular Christian platform detailed that Isaac recently explained how he received his calling in an interview ’The Bridge’ conducted by Oyedepo’s Special Assistant, Pastor Steve Ogah.

He said: “My God-given mandate is to reclaim a generation and to ensure this generation sees the fire of God’s revival in our generation.”

However, Living Faith Church has not yet announced the resignation of Oyedepo’s son.

He was just recently appointed Global Youth Pastor of the Winners’ Chapel Worldwide by his father, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The graduate of Oral Roberts University is married to Ayomitide Oyedepo and their union is blessed with four children.