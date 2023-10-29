Boat Carrying Over 80 Passengers Capsizes In Taraba

A boat conveying over 80 passengers has reportedly capsized in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to a resident in the area, identified as Jessy Danladi, told Channels Television that a few minutes after the incident, three bodies were recovered and thereafter, twelve others were recovered by fishermen in the area.

He disclosed that the ill-fated boat was returning from a fish market in the Mayoreneyo community of the Ardo-Kola Local Government Area before the incident took place 50 minutes after take off.

Danladi added that being used to the waters, no passenger was with a lifejacket.

READ MORE: Kwara, Niger Govs, React To Boat Mishap That Claimed Lives Of Over 100 Wedding Guests

Reacting to the incident, the State Police spokesperson, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the boat mishap, saying that the authentic figure is being awaited from the divisional police officer of the area.

This sad incident comes weeks after a boat carrying more than 40 passengers from Niger to Kebbi State also capsized.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that no fewer than 26 persons died in a boat mishap in Niger State, while fifteen others died in a similar accident in Adamawa State.