Bobrisky Orders Arrest Of DJ Chicken Over Noise Disturbance In Hotel (Video)

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, reportedly called security operatives to arrest DJ Chicken because he was making noise in a hotel they were both lodged in Ilorin, Kwara State.

A trending video captures the moment the self-style ‘Mummy of Lagos’ was fuming after the security officials arrived in the guest room area.

Bobrisky pointed towards DJ Chicken’s room and asked them to arrest him for causing a nuisance at the facility.

A part of the clip also shows the security men confronting DJ Chicken who seemed to find it offensive that they wanted him to stop having fun.

Watch video below: