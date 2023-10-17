BRT Buses Crash On Lagos Highway (Video)

Two Buses of Rapid Transport, also known as BRT, were involved in a head-on collision on Tuesday in the Dopemu area of Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident sharing a video from the scene on its official X handle.

According to the agency, the incident had led to traffic congestion along the axis.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that officials of LASTMA and security agents were on the ground to attend to the incident, as the accident also had minimal effect on traffic flow.

“A serious accident has occurred on the BRT corridor, just in front of Conoil at Valley Estate, inward Ile Zik on Lagos Abeokuta Expressway.

“Effect of this occurrence on traffic is minimal, however, our officers, as well as all other concerned authorities, including men of the Nigerian Police Force, are on the ground doing the needful,” LASTMA stated.