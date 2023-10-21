Bukola Saraki Foundation Clears Mr Ibu’s Medical Bills

A non governmental organization, (NGO) owned by former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki has cleared all medical bill of a popular Nollywood actor, identified as John Okafor, aka, Mr. Ibu.

This was made known in a statement shared on the foundation’s Facebook page on Friday.

The statement reads: “The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.

READ MORE: Popular Nollywood Actor, Williams Uchemba Loses Mom

“When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could. We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone who can to come forward and assist in any capacity, whether it’s through financial contributions, moral support, or prayers.

“We wish him a swift and complete recovery.”

Recall that Mr. Ibu’s health challenge had generated many controversies within the entertainment, as people accused his colleagues for abandoning him.

Ever since his announcement of going through unhealthy situation, the veteran actor as since then begged for financial support.